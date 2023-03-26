Organ Donation by One Person Can Give Life to 8-9 People, Says PM Modi in ‘Man ki Baat’

Requesting the citizens to come ahead for organ donation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his monthly radio program ‘Man ki Baat on Sunday said that the government has laid several rules to encourage people in giving new lives to others.

PM Modi said, "Our relationship with 'Mann Ki Baat' has reached its 99th step. Usually, 99 is considered a tough phase. Especially in cricket, nervous nineties are considered very difficult. But when it comes to the 'Mann Ki Baat' of the people of the country, the inspiration is something else.”

"Today, we are celebrating Azadi ka Amritkal, and moving ahead with new resolutions. I am very excited to know your suggestions of you for the 100th episode. Your suggestions make the 100th episode even more memorable," he further added.

Stressing organ donation, Modi said that the topic has become a significant medium in the age of modern medical science.

He said, in a bid to promote organ donation, the Government has removed the minimum age barrier and domicile rule related to it.

"In this direction, it has been decided to remove the condition of domicile. Now, a patient can register for organ donation by going into any state. The government has also done away with the restriction of minimum age of 65 years for organ donation. I urge the countrymen to come ahead in large numbers. Your one decision can save many lives, make many lives,” he said.

Moreover, Modi said that the speed with which India is moving in the direction of solar energy is an achievement in itself.

He further said that, "Nowadays, renewable energy is being talked about in the whole world. When I meet people outside the country, they always talk about India's incredible success in this field. In Pune, Maharashtra, one such excellent effort has caught my attention. Diu has become the first district in India, which is using 100 percent clean energy for all daytime needs.”