Organisational Boost: Congress Trains 41 New District Presidents

The Congress party has initiated preparations to strengthen its grassroots machinery by engaging the newly appointed district presidents across Chhattisgarh.

A review meeting has been scheduled for Saturday, 6 December, at Rajiv Bhavan, where all district presidents will participate in their first collective interaction under the new organisational setup.

Recently, the party appointed new presidents in 41 districts. To equip them with organisational direction and operational strategy, the Congress has made training sessions mandatory.

Following the meeting on Saturday, a detailed training schedule will be finalised. The training will be conducted in two phases—

1. Political and organisational education

2. Strategy, management, and technical skills

Each phase will consist of intensive 10–12-hour sessions daily.

According to senior Congress leaders, the party's strategy is clear: preparations for 2028 must begin now. The leadership believes that strong booth-level network can only be countered by revitalising the organisation at the district and block levels.

District presidents will also be instructed to conduct monthly meetings with booth presidents and ensure consistent field presence.

The party has clarified that this training is not a mere formality, but a crucial component of its organisational rebuilding campaign

After the training, the performance of district presidents will be evaluated, and future responsibilities will be assigned based on their effectiveness.