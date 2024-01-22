"Our Ram Lalla Will Not Reside in Tent Anymore": PM Modi at Consecration Ceremony

The Prime Minister informed that the entire nation including small villages is witnessing processions and cleanliness campaigns are being carried out in temples. “The entire nation is celebrating Diwali today. Every household is prepared to light up the ‘Ram Jyoti’ in the evening”, Shri Modi said. Recalling his visit to Arichal Munai, the starting point of Ram Setu, yesterday, the Prime Minister said that it was the moment which altered the Kaal Chakra. Drawing an analogy to that moment, the Prime Minister said that he got the belief that today’s moment will also be the one to alter the circle of time and move forward. Shri Modi informed that during his 11-day anushthan, he attempted to bow before all the places where Lord Ram had set foot. Mentioning Pancwati Dham in Nashik, Thriprayar Temple in Kerala, Lepakshi in Andhra Pradesh, Shri Ranganathswamy Temple in Srirangam, Shri Ramanathaswamy Temple in Rameswaram and Dhanushkodi, the Prime Minister expressed gratitude for the journey from the sea to river Sarayu. “From the sea to the Saryu river, the same festive spirit of Ram's name is prevalent everywhere”, he continued, “Lord Ram is connected to every particle of the soul of India. Ram resides in the hearts of Indians”. He further added that the feeling of oneness can be found within everyone's conscience anywhere in India and there could not be a more perfect formula for collectiveness.