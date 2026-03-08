Over 28 Crore Jan Dhan Accounts Held By Women: Nirmala Sitharaman

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman highlighted the growing role of women in India’s economy, noting that more than 28 crore Jan Dhan accounts are now held by women, marking a significant step toward financial independence.

In a post on X on the occasion of International Women’s Day, Sitharaman said initiatives such as Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana and the rise of “Lakhpati Didis” are strengthening women’s financial participation and transforming households and communities across the country.

“When women gain financial access, they gain independence. Women now hold over 28 crore Jan Dhan accounts, bringing financial services to households across India and strengthening their financial independence,” FM Sitharaman noted.

The Finance Minister also emphasised that women are not merely participants in the economy but are increasingly emerging as wealth creators.

Sitharaman also pointed to the emergence of over three crore “Lakhpati Didis,” rural women whose annual income has crossed Rs 1 lakh through self-help groups, entrepreneurship, and other livelihood activities. “These women are driving rural economic growth, uplifting families, and reshaping the landscape of financial inclusion in India,” she added.

Echoing these sentiments, Union Minister Piyush Goyal praised women for their contributions to nation-building, calling “Nari Shakti” a central force in India’s transformation. In a message, “With over 3 crore ‘Lakhpati Didis’, women across rural India are transforming livelihoods, uplifting families and strengthening the rural economy,” she said.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said, focused efforts are being made to create opportunities for women across sectors.

Goyal added that women are driving India’s transformation with determination and confidence, whether in entrepreneurship, sports, defence, science or rural development.

As the country marks the day, he called for renewed commitment to supporting the strength and aspirations of women and further strengthening their role in shaping the future of a stronger and more prosperous India.