Owaisi Questions Fate Of 1.5 Lakh Assam Muslims Excluded From NRC

The AIMIM leader commented on the NRC process in Assam, where a significant number of people discovered their names were absent from the final list and said, "The Supreme Court directed the government to conduct NRC in Assam. After spending Rs 1,600 crore, the NRC was conducted in Assam under the watch of the Supreme Court. 19 lakh individuals were not listed in it. Among them, 10-12 lakh were Hindus and 1.5 lakh Muslims."