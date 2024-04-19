P. Chidambaram Casts His Vote, Says INDIA Bloc Will Win 39 Seats in Tamil Nadu

Senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram expressed unwavering confidence in the INDIA bloc's victory as he cast his vote in Tamil Nadu on Friday.
Chidambaram exuded confidence that all 39 parliamentary seats in the state would be won by the INDIA bloc.
Chidambaram's son, Karti Chidambaram, is the Congress' sitting MP from Sivaganga and he is pitted against the BJP's Devanathan Yadav and A Xavierd of the AIADMK.
"I am very happy and proud that I have been able to cast my vote in the Lok Sabha elections. As far as Tamil Nadu is concerned, I am absolutely confident that the INDIA group will win all 39 Parliamentary seats in Tamil Nadu. This is the first phase of elections, there are seven phases. Today all of Tamil Nadu votes and I am absolutely confident that we will win all seats," remarked P. Chidambaram, emphasizing the coalition's strength.
Today marks the commencement of the first phase of the general elections across 102 parliamentary constituencies in 21 states and Union Territories.
The ongoing election is pivotal, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking a third consecutive term, while the opposition bloc, INDIA, aims to challenge the BJP's hold on power.