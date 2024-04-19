P. Chidambaram Casts His Vote, Says INDIA Bloc Will Win 39 Seats in Tamil Nadu

Chidambaram's son, Karti Chidambaram, is the Congress' sitting MP from Sivaganga and he is pitted against the BJP's Devanathan Yadav and A Xavierd of the AIADMK.

"I am very happy and proud that I have been able to cast my vote in the Lok Sabha elections. As far as Tamil Nadu is concerned, I am absolutely confident that the INDIA group will win all 39 Parliamentary seats in Tamil Nadu. This is the first phase of elections, there are seven phases. Today all of Tamil Nadu votes and I am absolutely confident that we will win all seats," remarked P. Chidambaram, emphasizing the coalition's strength.