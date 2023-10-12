P20 Summit Will Give New Perspective To World: Om Birla

"The theme of the P20 Summit is One Earth, One Family, One Future and how the parliaments of G20 and the invited countries of G20 will discuss these topics. We will discuss, communicate and create consensus within our MPs, give a new perspective, and if necessary, make laws so that we can fulfil the vision of a better future that we have imagined and for this, the MPs of the country have an important contribution. There is going to be a comprehensive discussion on the subject of 'Digital' in our P20. Today you can see the transparency in the government. To bring accountability, we have implemented DBT and while making many laws, we have used digital as much as possible. The more digital is used, the more transparency will be achieved," he said.