Pahalgam Attack Avenged? Suspected Mastermind Hashim Musa Among 3 Killed

In a major counterinsurgency operation, security forces on Monday killed three militants in a fierce encounter in the upper reaches of the Dachigam forest area near Harwan on the outskirts of Srinagar. Among those killed is suspected to be Pakistani national Sulaiman alias Hashim Musa, a former Pakistan Army commando and the alleged mastermind of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 people dead, including 25 tourists.

The operation was launched early morning by a joint team of the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) following specific intelligence inputs about the presence of militants in the dense forest area.

“A group of two to three militants was reported to be hiding in the area. As the search teams advanced, they came under heavy fire. Our troops retaliated, triggering a fierce exchange,” a senior security official said.

The encounter continued for several hours, with security forces deploying drones to track militant movements in the dense foliage. By the end of the gunbattle, three militants affiliated with the proscribed outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT)/The Resistance Front (TRF) were neutralised. Their bodies have been recovered, along with a cache of arms and ammunition.

The Srinagar-based Chinar Corps (15 Corps) confirmed the development on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle, stating:

“Three terrorists of LeT/TRF eliminated in a joint operation in Dachigam forest area. Search operation continues.”

Sources said that among the three slain militants, one is believed to be Hashim Musa, a key figure in cross-border terror planning and operations. He had reportedly infiltrated into Jammu and Kashmir earlier this year and was actively involved in planning and executing the Pahalgam attack, which targeted unsuspecting tourists in the scenic Baisaran meadows — often referred to as 'Mini Switzerland'.

However, no official confirmation has been issued yet regarding Musa’s identity. Inspector General of Police (Kashmir Zone) V K Birdi, while confirming the successful operation and the recovery of three bodies, stated that identification of the deceased is underway.

“During the operation, police, Army and CRPF had a sustained exchange of fire with militants. Three terrorists have been neutralised. The bodies have been recovered. However, the identification process is still ongoing. We cannot confirm their identities at this moment,” Birdi told reporters.

When asked specifically about the involvement of the slain militants in the Pahalgam attack, the IGP said: “We are verifying that. It will take some time. Once we confirm, the details will be shared.”

If confirmed, the killing of Hashim Musa and his associates would mark a significant breakthrough for security forces in their efforts to dismantle terror infrastructure linked to the cross-border LeT/TRF nexus.

The April 22 Pahalgam terror attack was one of the deadliest in recent years, in which militants opened fire on a group of domestic tourists in Baisaran. Twenty-five tourists from various states and a local pony handler, Syed Ali Shah — who reportedly tried to resist the attackers — were killed in the ambush. The attack shocked the nation and led to widespread condemnation, including international outrage over civilian killings in a tourist hotspot.

In response, the Indian military launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terror launchpads and infrastructure across the Line of Control (LoC) in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The operation was seen as a direct retaliation and a signal of India’s zero-tolerance policy toward cross-border terrorism.

Security officials say today’s encounter is part of ongoing operations to preempt any further attacks and eliminate the leadership of groups like TRF and LeT who are trying to destabilize the valley and derail peace.

As the operation in Dachigam continues, security has been tightened in surrounding areas, and additional reinforcements have been deployed to ensure no other militants are hiding nearby.

Further details are expected to be released after the formal identification of the militants.

