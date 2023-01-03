Pakistani Intruder Shot Dead by BSF along Punjab Border

A Pakistani intruder was shot dead by the Border Security Force (BSF) in Gurdaspur sector along the India-Pakistan international border in Punjab on Tuesday.

The infiltration bid was detected at around 8:30 am. The BSF team observed the suspected movement of an armed Pakistani intruder who was approaching BSF fence from the Pakistan side. The suspected intruder was challenged and neutralised by BSF troops.

According to the BSF, extensive search operation is underway in the area.