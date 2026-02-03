Panchayati Raj Institutions in Assam Get Boost Through Funds, Reforms

The functioning and financing of Panchayati Raj Institutions in Assam have been strengthened through regular fund transfers, digital governance reforms and capacity-building initiatives, the Union government informed the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, highlighting sustained efforts to deepen decentralised governance in the state.

Advertisment

Replying to a written question in the Lok Sabha, Union Panchayati Raj Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh, also known as Lalan Singh, stated that Panchayati Raj Institutions in Assam operate as constitutional bodies under the provisions of the Constitution and the State Panchayati Raj Act. As 'Panchayat' is a state subject under the Seventh Schedule, the devolution of powers, functions and resources to local bodies depends on the extent determined by the respective state government.

The Assam government has informed the Centre that regular review meetings are being held to assess the functioning of Panchayati Raj Institutions. At present, a total of 2,192 Gram Panchayats are functioning under the three-tier Panchayati Raj system in the state, and all Panchayats are receiving funds and grants on time.

The Centre has also released grants recommended by the 15th Finance Commission for Rural Local Bodies directly to Assam through the Ministry of Finance, as per prescribed guidelines. During the interim period of 2020–21, Assam received Rs 1,604 crore, followed by Rs 1,186 crore in 2021–22, Rs 1,228 crore in 2022–23, Rs 1,241 crore in 2023–24 and Rs 1,315 crore in 2024–25. For 2025–26, Rs 1,283 crore has been allocated, of which Rs 213.90 crore has been released so far.

To improve transparency and accountability in local governance, the Ministry of Panchayati Raj has rolled out the eGramSwaraj portal, a web-based platform that enables decentralised planning, financial management, progress monitoring and asset tracking. The portal has been integrated with the Public Financial Management System for real-time transfer of Finance Commission funds and online payments by Panchayats, and with the Government e-Marketplace to enhance transparency in procurement.

Centre's Support To Digitisation

The Centre is also supporting the digitalisation and capacity building of Panchayats through the Mission Mode Project on e-Panchayats under the Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan (RGSA). The revamped RGSA scheme, implemented from 2022–23, focuses on training elected representatives and officials, strengthening governance capabilities and creating basic infrastructure such as Gram Panchayat Bhawans, computer facilities and co-located Common Service Centres, with special emphasis on northeastern states, including Assam.

Additional digital tools such as the AuditOnline platform are being used for transparent online auditing of Panchayat accounts and utilisation of Finance Commission funds, while the Panchayat NIRNAY application aims to improve transparency and management of Gram Sabha meetings. The Assam government has further informed that Gram Panchayat Development Plans are being prepared through participatory and decentralised planning processes at the village level.