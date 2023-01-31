Parliament's Budget Session Begins Today

The budget session of Parliament will commence on Tuesday with address by President Droupadi Murmu to the joint sitting of two Houses of Parliament.

Economic Survey will also be tabled in Parliament on Tuesday ahead of Union Budget on Wednesday.

It will be first address by President Droupadi Murmu to the joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. She was elected President last year.

There will be a separate sitting of the Rajya Sabha for the transaction of government business, half an hour after the conclusion of the President's Address on January 31.

However, the sitting will be held for a short duration as per procedures for the transaction of government business.

The session will take place in two parts with the first part concluding on February 13. The second part will be held from March 13 and will conclude on April 6.

The government held an all-party meeting on Monday in which the opposition parties raised issues of their concern.