Parliament Passes Bill to Establish Tribhuvan Sahkari University in Gujarat

Parliament on Tuesday passed a bill to establish Tribhuvan Sahkari University in Gujarat’s Anand, aiming to create a skilled workforce for cooperative societies.

The bill, which seeks to upgrade the Institute of Rural Management Anand (IRMA) into a university of national importance, was approved by the Rajya Sabha after being passed by the Lok Sabha on March 26.

Minister of State for Cooperation Murlidhar Mohol, while replying to the discussion, stated that this would be India’s first university dedicated to the cooperative sector.

The university, with a training capacity of eight lakh individuals annually, is expected to address the estimated demand for 17 lakh trained professionals in the sector over the next five years.

