Parliament Passes Two Bills Prepared by Shipping Ministry Headed by Sonowal

In a historic legislative development, both Houses of Parliament on Wednesday passed two significant maritime bills, marking a first for the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW). The passage of the Merchant Shipping Bill, 2024 in the Lok Sabha and the Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill, 2025 in the Rajya Sabha sets the stage for a comprehensive overhaul of India’s maritime laws, aligning them with international standards and streamlining the sector for future growth.

Advertisment

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal hailed the moment as a landmark step for the maritime sector. “Today is a historic day for all of us at the Ministry. The parliament passed two important legislations — the Merchant Shipping Bill, 2024 and the Carriage of Goods Sea Bill, 2025 — effectively endorsing PM Narendra Modi ji’s vision to modernise India’s maritime sector, both policy wise and action wise. Today, with the passage of the bills, Modi government’s push for India’s modern shipping gets double endorsement from the Parliament,” he said.

Merchant Shipping Bill, 2024

The Merchant Shipping Bill, 2024, introduced in the Lok Sabha by Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, replaces the outdated Merchant Shipping Act of 1958. The new legislation is designed to bring India’s maritime governance framework in line with international maritime conventions, improving safety standards, environmental safeguards, and efficiency across the board.

“This Bill represents a decisive step towards positioning India as a global leader in maritime trade and governance. It is a progressive and advanced legislation, up to date with international maritime conventions and informed by the best practices of leading maritime nations,” said Sonowal during the Bill's introduction.

With 16 Parts and 325 clauses, the legislation modernises India’s maritime legal structure, significantly reducing the complexity of the previous law which contained 561 sections. The Bill is part of a broader series of legal reforms introduced over the past 11 years under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, aimed at enhancing transparency, competitiveness, and sustainability in the maritime domain.

“The Merchant Shipping Bill, 2024, with 16 Parts and 325 clauses, modernises India’s maritime legal framework by aligning with international conventions, enhancing safety at sea, improving emergency response, and ensuring environmental protection. It reduces compliance burdens, promotes Indian tonnage, and prioritises seafarer welfare and ship safety. The Bill aims to make India a globally respected maritime jurisdiction and unlock sustainable growth, investment, and innovation in the sector,” Sonowal added.

Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill, 2025

In the Rajya Sabha, the Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill, 2025 was passed, repealing the nearly century-old Indian Carriage of Goods by Sea Act, 1925. The new law aligns India’s cargo movement policies with international maritime norms, including the widely accepted Hague-Visby Rules followed by countries like the United Kingdom.

Introduced by Union Minister of State for Ports, Shipping & Waterways Shantanu Thakur, the bill simplifies and clarifies maritime trade laws, reduces litigation risks, and enhances the overall ease of doing business.

“The repeal of this pre-Constitution era legislation and its replacement with a new legislation is a part of the greater initiative of this Government to rid ourselves of all vestiges of colonial mindset and to ensure ease of understanding and ease of doing business through simple and rationalised laws. This Bill is not merely a statutory reform—it reflects a broader philosophy of governance led by our Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji: to replace complexity with clarity, outdated norms with modern standards, and colonial remnants with forward-looking laws that serve the interests of a resurgent India,” said Thakur during the debate.

The legislation, which had already received clearance from the Lok Sabha on March 28, is designed to support India’s growing trade relations, including its commitments under international trade agreements such as the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) with the U.K. During discussions, members of the Upper House also flagged concerns about maritime security and smuggling risks — issues the government assured would be addressed through statutory and operational safeguards.

The bill received bipartisan support in both Houses, reflecting a strong political consensus on modernising India’s maritime trade regime.

ALSO READ: Sonowal's Merchant Shipping Bill Passed In Lok Sabha; Here's What Changes