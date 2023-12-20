Parliament Suspensions: INDIA Bloc MPs Protest Before Gandhi Statue

Members of various political parties in the Indian Parliament, including suspended members, are holding a protest in the Parliament premises on Wednesday morning. They are protesting against the suspension of 141 opposition MPs and a recent 'security breach' incident in front of the Gandhi statue.
The opposition members of parliament are showing no signs of backing down regarding the security breach at the Parliament on December 13. They are insisting on a statement from Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the parliamentary session. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress Parliamentary leader Sonia Gandhi spearheaded the protest from the Congress party, with other opposition MPs, including those who were suspended, also participating in the demonstration.
Congress MP Karti Chidambaram said, "This is going to be the trend. It's my way or the highway. If you don't fall in line, we will throw you out because we have the majority. We control both the Houses. They want to turn the Parliament into a stamping House..."
"This is a dubious record in Parliamentary history and a blot on our democracy. Instead of preserving democracy they have done. The most important responsibility of ministers is accountability to Parliament. The Home Minister should have come to the house and spoken about the security breach in the house, but this government doesn't want a discussion. They just want to enforce my way or the highway," said Congress' Shashi Tharoor
Furthermore, Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge said " They want to suspend everyone and run a dictatorship by removing everyone from the house, this won't work in a democracy. this is why we will go to the people. we will continue to protest till they don't revoke suspension and make a statement in the house and initiate a discussion in the house. I am awaiting a response to my letter from the Vice President."
During their protest, the MPs from the opposition were holding up banners with the message of 'protecting democracy'.
A record-breaking 141 Members of Parliament were suspended from the Parliament on Tuesday, marking an unprecedented event.
Previously, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi criticized opposition parties on Tuesday, stating that they are obstructing the functioning of the House and engaging in politics in every matter.
"Speaker of the House has written a letter to Secretary Home and has instructed me to get a high-level inquiry (on security beach) done. To increase the security of the new Parliament, a committee has also been constituted under the supervision of DG CRPF. On one hand, there is an investigation going on and on the other hand, the opposition does not want the House to function...Rahul Gandhi has been saying that unemployment is the reason why all this took place. Does Rahul Gandhi support all this? What irresponsible statement is this? They (the opposition) want to do politics in everything," Pralhad Joshi had said.