Parliament's Winter Session Scheduled from Nov 25 till Dec 20

The Winter Session of Parliament will commence on November 25, 2024 and will continue till December 20, 2024. This was announced by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday.
Rijiju also mentioned that a special celebration will take place in the Central Hall of the Samvidhan Sadan on November 26, in honour of the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution, which is observed as Constitution Day.
Rijiju said, "Hon’ble President, on the recommendation of Government of India, has approved the proposal for summoning of both the Houses of Parliament for the Winter Session, 2024 from 25th November to 20th December, 2024 (subject to exigencies of parliamentary business). On 26th November, 2024 (Constitution Day), 75th Anniversary of the adoption of Constitution, the event would be celebrated in the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan."
Additionally, the Joint Committee on the Waqf Amendment Bill is expected to present its report in Parliament on November 29, provided it adheres to the deadline established during the previous session. The government could also introduce the One Nation One Election bill, apart from the Waqf Amendment Bill, which is currently under the JPC review.