Parties Must Come Together to Save Democracy: Tripura Cong MLA

The Tripura Congress appealed all the "like-minded parties" to come together to save democracy, lives and properties of the people of the state as the law and order situation in the state has deteriorated under the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) coalition government.

Tripura Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman alleged that the democratic values have been severely destroyed during the present dispensation led by the saffron party.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Barman said, “A sixteen-year-old girl of a minority community was kidnapped by a group of people from Sepahijala district's Balerdepa area on Sunday. Despite a complaint lodged, police personnel could not rescue the girl, triggering anger among the students.”

He said that the police have not been able to ensure the safety of the helpless people of the state.

Alleging that the situation is "worse than that of jungle raj", the former state health minister said the BJP has "lost people's trust and the party leaders have already smelt it".

He further urged the "like-minded parties to come together on a common platform to save democracy, lives and properties of the people".

He said, “The appeal to bring together like-minded parties for the cause of democracy is noting to deal with the electoral alliance. The electoral understanding is a different issue.”