Patanjali Ayurved's MD Regrets Misleading Ads, Vows to Cease Future Promotions

Patanjali Ayurved's managing director, Acharya Balakrishna, expressed "regret" in an affidavit submitted to the Supreme Court on March 21, acknowledging misleading advertisements by the company.
He assured the court that such ads would cease in the future, emphasizing Patanjali's commitment to alleviating the strain on the country's healthcare system by offering Ayurvedic solutions for lifestyle-related medical issues.
This response follows a prompt reaction to a show cause notice from the Supreme Court, issued just two days after the court summoned Yoga guru Baba Ramdev and Acharya Balakrishna to appear in person within two weeks.
Patanjali also issued an "unconditional apology" to the Supreme Court in response to a notice questioning why contempt proceedings should not be initiated for allegedly violating a commitment made to the court.
The Supreme Court had previously restrained Patanjali Ayurved from advertising medicines for conditions such as blood pressure, diabetes, arthritis, asthma, and obesity. A contempt notice was issued against Patanjali Ayurved and Acharya Balkrishna on February 27.
Despite assurances given to the Supreme Court in November 2023, Patanjali continued to release misleading advertisements. In its affidavit, the company attributed this to "general statements" inadvertently including "offensive sentences," which were approved by the company's Media Department, unaware of the court order from November 2023.
"We will ensure that such advertisements are not issued in the future. By way of clarification, not as a defence, the deponent begs to submit that its intention is only to exhort the citizens of this country to lead a healthier life by consuming Patanjali products including products for lifestyle ailments through the use of age-old literature and materials supplementing and backed by ayurvedic research," the affidavit said.
Patanjali emphasized its intention to promote a healthier lifestyle through Ayurvedic products, supported by ancient literature and contemporary research. It criticized the outdated nature of the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954, and the lack of scientific research in Ayurveda when the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, was enacted.
The company reiterated its commitment to providing evidence-based solutions for lifestyle-related medical issues through Ayurveda and Yoga, aiming to enhance the overall well-being of citizens and reduce the burden on the healthcare infrastructure.