Peace Talks Between Meghalaya Govt And HNLC To Begin Soon: Deputy CM

The deputy chief minister of Meghalaya , Prestone Tynsong on Thursday informed that the proposed peace talks between the Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) and the Meghalaya government will start soon.

Tynsong said that peace process between the banned militant outfit and the government will begin as soon as an interlocutor was appointed.

Addressing the media, the deputy CM of Meghalaya said that the government was trying to complete final formalities to start the peace dialogue with HNLC.

Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma had met with Union home secretary Ajay Bhalla in New Delhi on Wednesday to discuss the proposed peace talks.

CM Sagma had said, “I am hopeful that we can take the proposed peace talks with HNLC forward. I want peace in Meghalaya and entire Northeast.”

The Meghalaya government will try to bring an end to the proposed peace talks with the HNLC on a cordial note, he said.

“I am hopeful that we can begin peace process with HNLC to attain total peace in Meghalaya,” the Meghalaya CM said.

Notably, the banned outfit HNLC had said earlier on February 8 that it was ready for peace talks without any obligatory condition.

The HNLC general secretary Saiñkupar Nongtraw had issued a statement announcing the decision to come forward for peace talks.

Nongtraw said, “After receiving a lot of requests in the last few days from elders and some social organizations, we have decided to give peace a chance once again.”

“As of now we are ready to talk within the ambit of the Indian constitution and we are ready to have talks without any pre-conditions,” the HNLC leader said.