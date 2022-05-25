PEC Condemns Murder Of Bihar Scribe, Demands Punishment To Culprits

The Press Emblem Campaign (PEC) has strongly condemned the murder of a Bihar-based journalist, Subhash Kumar Mahato, on May 20 this month.

Mahato was shot dead by gunmen outside his residence in Sankhu village in Begusarai locality of Bihar. The global media safety and rights body has now demanded punishments under the law to all four accused gunmen.

According to reports, Subhash used to report on sand, land and liquor mafias in his locality for a cable news channel. On the fateful night he was returning home from a friend’s house along with some relatives when the culprits shot at him in front of his family members. He was immediately taken to a nearby health centre but was declared dead on arrival.

“We urge the Bihar government chief Nitish Kumar for a high level probe in to the scribe’s murder. As the State police claim that all four perpetrators have been identified, we expect they will be brought to justice under law of the land,” said Blaise Lempen, president of PEC.

Subhash becomes the 59th media-worker to be killed in 2022 and the fourth victim (after Rohit Kumar Biswal from Odisha, Sudhir Saini from Uttar Pradesh and Juned Khan Pathan from Gujarat) in India. Ukraine and Mexico are the most dangerous countries in the globe so far, reveals the PEC figure.

Describing about Subhash, PEC’s India representative Nava Thakuria informs that he studied journalism at a Darbhanga university and worked for a number of Hindi daily newspapers like Rashtriya Sahara, Dainik Bihar, etc.

Lately he was working for City News Begusarai. Moreover he ran his own YouTube channel Aap Tak which enjoyed visible audience supports.

