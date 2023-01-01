People in India Throng Temples to Seek Blessings on New Year

On the first day of the New Year, people across the country visited temples to seek blessings of God on the first day of the year.

In Assam, devotees across the state visited various temples early on Sunday morning to seek blessings for good health and fortune.

Devotees gathered at Mumbai's iconic Siddhivinayak Temple early this morning to watch the religious aarti. Located in Prabhadevi area, Siddhivinayak Temple owns a special place among Mumbaikars.

People thronged at the temple to start the year 2023 with the blessings of Lord Ganesha.

Meanwhile, on the first day of the New Year, devotees also flocked to Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple to get a glimpse of morning aarti.

'Bhasma aarti' of Lord Shiva was performed in the early morning hours at the Mahakaleshwar Temple. Bhasma Aarti is believed as the most special, as it is the only 'Jyotirling' amongst the 12 where the Bhasma is applied on the 'Shivling'.

On the other hand, on the first day of the New Year, 'Ganga aarti' was performed at Varanasi's Assi Ghat in the early hours today. People gathered at the ghat to watch the Ganga aarti.

Lakhs of devotees of Sri Radha-Krishna also flocked to temples in Mathura, Vrindavan and Goverdhan to seek divine blessings for 2023.