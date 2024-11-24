People of Maharashtra Have Rejected Politics of Appeasement: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed gratitude to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and workers for their efforts that contributed to the party’s performance in the Maharashtra and Jharkhand assembly elections, along with bypolls across 15 states.

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance secured a landslide victory in Maharashtra, paving the way for government formation, while the BJP achieved the highest vote share in Jharkhand.

In a series of posts on X, Shah commended the hard work of BJP leaders and workers, calling the results a reflection of the people's trust in the "double-engine government" led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Hailing the Mahayuti alliance’s success in Maharashtra, Shah remarked, "This victory of the Mahayuti alliance is a triumph of the 'Politics of Performance' of the double-engine government under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji." He added, "The people of Maharashtra have rejected the politics of appeasement and have once again placed their trust in the legacy, development, and welfare initiatives of the Mahayuti."

He extended his appreciation to BJP leaders and workers in Maharashtra for their dedication and congratulated key leaders, including BJP national president JP Nadda, Maharashtra state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and Ajit Pawar, for their roles in the victory.

On the Jharkhand assembly election results, Shah emphasized the BJP's focus on tribal welfare, reiterating the central government’s commitment under PM Modi. He wrote, "I express my gratitude to the people of Jharkhand for blessing the BJP with the highest vote percentage in the state. I also extend my best wishes to all the BJP workers in Jharkhand for their tireless efforts. Fulfilling the aspirations of the tribal communities and protecting their identity is the BJP's top priority."