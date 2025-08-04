Philippine President Arrives in Delhi, Greeted by MoS Pabitra Margherita

Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. arrived in New Delhi on Monday for a five-day state visit, marking his first official tour to India since assuming office in 2022. The visit holds special significance as it coincides with the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and the Philippines.

President Marcos was received at the airport with a warm welcome by Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita. He was accompanied by First Lady Louise Araneta Marcos and a high-level delegation, which includes several Cabinet ministers.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), in a social media post, greeted the visiting leader with the words, “Mabuhay, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.!”, underscoring the cordiality shared between the two nations. The MEA noted that this visit is poised to elevate the India-Philippines relationship to new heights.

During his stay, President Marcos is scheduled to engage in a series of high-level meetings with Indian leadership. He will hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House on August 5, following a ceremonial wreath-laying at Mahatma Gandhi’s memorial at Rajghat. Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) between the two countries are expected to be signed during the visit, with press statements to follow.

The Philippine President will also meet with President Droupadi Murmu and External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar. Additionally, he is scheduled to call on Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare, J.P. Nadda.

Beyond the national capital, President Marcos is expected to travel to Bengaluru, where he will meet with Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot. His visit comes in response to an invitation extended by Prime Minister Modi.

India and the Philippines formally established diplomatic ties in November 1949. Over the decades, the relationship has matured into a robust partnership encompassing a wide range of areas including defence, security, trade, investment, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, digital technology, and maritime cooperation. The two nations also collaborate closely within the ASEAN framework and through India’s Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in the Indo-Pacific region.

The MEA highlighted that relations with the Philippines are an essential pillar of India’s 'Act East' policy and are aligned with its broader Indo-Pacific vision, including the ‘Vision MAHASAGAR’ initiative aimed at enhancing maritime cooperation.

This state visit is expected to reinforce the shared democratic values and strategic interests that bind the two nations, while providing an opportunity to chart a comprehensive roadmap for the future of India-Philippines relations.