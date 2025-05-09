PIB Busts Fake News About Airport Entry Ban

The Press Information Bureau’s Fact Check unit has dismissed viral social media claims that entry to airports across India has been banned. In a post on X, the PIB clarified, “Fake News Alert. Social media posts are claiming that entry to airports across India [is] banned. This claim is #FAKE. The government has taken no such decision.”

Advertisment

🛑 Fake News Alert



Social media posts are claiming that entry to airports across India banned#PIBFactCheck:



❌ This claim is #FAKE



✅ Government has taken no such decision pic.twitter.com/MoaUcQqO2d — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 8, 2025

Despite the misinformation, several carriers have issued genuine travel advisories in response to enhanced security measures implemented nationwide. Passengers are being urged to arrive at least three hours before their scheduled departure to accommodate additional screening procedures and ensure a smooth boarding experience.

Akasa Airlines recommended early arrival and strict baggage rules in its advisory on X:

“Travel Update: Due to enhanced security measures at all airports across India, please reach the airport at least three hours prior to departure. Carry valid government-approved photo ID for airport entry. In addition to checked baggage, only one handbag (up to 7 kg) is permitted. All passengers will undergo secondary security checks prior to boarding. To save time, we encourage online check-in via akasaair.com or our mobile app.”

SpiceJet issued a similar notice, advising passengers to allow extra time for check-in and boarding due to the heightened security protocols. IndiGo Airlines also took to X, urging travelers to permit additional time for thorough security and formalities, acknowledging the extraordinary circumstances.

Travelers are encouraged to verify flight status directly with their airline and to adhere to updated guidelines to minimize disruptions.