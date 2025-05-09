Advertisment
National Top Stories

PIB Fact Check Unit Exposes Wave of Fake ‘Fidayeen’ and Propaganda Posts

PIB Fact Check debunks fake social posts on a “fidayeen” attack in Rajouri, airport entry ban, Beirut explosion video and more, urging users to report propaganda via its hotline.

author-image
Pratidin Time
New Update
The Press Information Bureau’s (PIB) Fact Check unit on Thursday night refuted multiple social media claims, including reports of a “fidayeen” (suicide) attack on an Indian Army brigade in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir. The unit also warned against “Pakistan-sponsored propaganda” and urged users to rely solely on official Government of India sources.

In a post on X, the PIB Fact Check unit stated:

“#Fake_news is circulating about a ‘fidayeen’ attack on an Army brigade in #Rajouri, #Jammu and #Kashmir. No such suicide attack has occurred on any army cantonment.”

The clarification follows an attempted drone-missile strike by Pakistan on Jammu airport on Thursday evening, which prompted blackouts across several northern cities.

PIB Hotline for Reporting Dubious Content

To combat misinformation, the Fact Check unit released a dedicated WhatsApp number and email address for the public to report questionable posts concerning the Indian Armed Forces or ongoing security developments. In its advisory, the unit cautioned:

“In the coming days your social media will be flooded with #Pakistan sponsored propaganda. Scrutinize every piece of information carefully. Report dubious content to #PIBFactCheck.”

Other Debunked Claims

Beirut Explosion Video: A viral clip purportedly showing a recent Pakistani missile strike on India was identified as footage from the 2020 Beirut explosion.

Airport Entry Ban: Posts alleging a nationwide ban on airport entry were confirmed as false; no such government order exists.

Fake COAS Letter: A forged letter claiming that Chief of the Army Staff General V K Narayan had circulated a confidential military-preparedness memo was debunked—General Narayan does not hold that position.

Ambala–Amritsar Attack: Claims that the Indian military used Ambala Airbase to bomb Amritsar civilians were dismissed as baseless; official statements confirm only terrorist infrastructure was targeted.

Battal Sector Strike: A video alleging that 12 Indian soldiers were killed in Pakistan Army attacks in the Battal Sector was traced to footage from August 2011 and a 2016 news report.

“20 Raj Battalion” Destroyed: A staged video claiming destruction of a non-existent “20 Raj Battalion” post was labelled part of a coordinated misinformation campaign.

The PIB’s corrective measures aim to safeguard public perception and morale during a period of heightened Indo-Pak tensions. The bureau reiterated that accurate and timely information can only be obtained from official Government of India channels.

Press Information Bureau India Pakistan
