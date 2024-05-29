PIL Filed in Delhi HC Seeking FIR Against CM Arvind Kejriwal’s Wife for Posting Court Videos

Arvind Kejriwal was produced before the Rouse Avenue Court on March 28 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case. During his appearance, Kejriwal accused the ED of running an extortion racket for the BJP. Following the hearing, multiple social media handles, including those linked to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and other opposition parties, posted recordings of the proceedings online.