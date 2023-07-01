PM Condoles Loss of Lives Due To Bus Accident in Maharashtra, Announces Ex-Gratia

The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has condoled the loss of lives due to a bus accident in Buldhana, Maharashtra.
The Prime Minister announced an ex-gratia from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) of Rs. 2 lakh to the next of kin of each deceased and Rs. 50,000 for those injured.
The Prime Minister’s Office tweeted, “Deeply saddened by the devastating bus mishap in Buldhana, Maharashtra. My thoughts and prayers are with the families of those who lost their lives. May the injured recover soon. The local administration is providing all possible assistance to the affected.”
“An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the bus mishap in Buldhana. Rs. 50,000 would be given to the injured,” the tweet added further.
According to initial information received, at least 25 people, including three children, were charred to death when the bus they were travelling in caught fire on a highway in Maharashtra. Eight others sustained burn injuries in the incident.
Sources informed that about 33 people were in the bus which was on its way to Pune. The incident occurred at around 2 am on the Samruddhi-Mahamarg Expressway.
Police said the bus rammed into a divider following a tyre burst and caught fire near Buldhana.
"25 people were burnt to death in the accident. The injured, including the bus driver, have been shifted to a hospital for treatment, said, Sunil Kadasane, Superintendent of Police, Buldhana.
He said a case has been registered and investigation is on.
"The priority at this moment is to identify the bodies and hand them over to their family members," the police official said.