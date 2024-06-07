PM-Elect Modi Meets President Murmu, Stakes Claim To Form Government

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday, staking his claim to form the government as the leader of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).
Earlier in the day, Modi was elected leader of the NDA Parliamentary Party during a meeting of the ruling alliance's constituents. This marks his third successive term as Prime Minister leading an NDA government.
In addition to his meeting with President Murmu, Prime Minister Modi also visited former President Ram Nath Kovind. He further paid visits to veteran BJP leaders Bharat Ratna Lal Krishna Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi at their respective residences.
At the NDA allies meeting held at Samvidhan Sadan, Prime Minister Modi received a warm welcome with chants of "Modi Modi." Upon arrival, he showed his respect for the Constitution by touching a copy of it to his forehead.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to take the oath for his third consecutive term in office on June 9.