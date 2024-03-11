PM Inaugurates & Lays Foundation Stone of 112 NH Projects for Different States

Emphasizing the change of speed in implementation of projects, the Prime Minister said that in less than three months of 2024, projects worth more than Rs 10 lakh crore have been either dedicated to the nation or foundation stone has been laid for them. Today’s more than 100 project worth more than Rs one lakh crore include development projects from Karnataka, Kerala and Andhra Pradeshi in South, from the North, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana related development works are there, East is represented by projects from Bengal and Bihar whereas, from West, major projects from Maharashtra, Punjab and Rajasthan are there. Today’s projects include, said the Prime Minister, an increase of 540 kilometer in Amritsar Bhatinda Jamnagar Corridor and development of Bengaluru Ring Road.