PM Modi Addresses Post-Budget Webinar on “Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed the fourth webinar in a series of post-budget discussions, focusing on the theme “Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas – Fulfilling Aspirations of People.” Speaking to experts and policymakers, he emphasised that sectors like education, healthcare, sports, tourism, and culture are central to achieving the government’s vision of inclusive development.

The Prime Minister highlighted India’s growing focus on preventive and holistic healthcare, noting that medical infrastructure has strengthened considerably in recent years. He pointed out that hundreds of new medical colleges have been opened across districts, and schemes such as Ayushman Bharat and Aarogya Mandirs have expanded access to healthcare services even in villages. Modi also drew attention to the rising global popularity of Yoga and Ayurveda, framing it as a testament to India’s growing influence in health and wellness worldwide.

On digital healthcare, the Prime Minister praised the progress of telemedicine in reaching remote areas but stressed the need to simplify the experience for users and increase public awareness. He also highlighted the emerging care economy, encouraging experts to design new training models to empower youth for careers in caregiving and related sectors.

Turning to education and skill development, Modi emphasised linking the education system with the real-world economy. He called for increased focus on AI, automation, digital economy, and design-driven manufacturing, urging academic institutions to evolve as hubs of industry collaboration and research-driven learning. He also highlighted the A.V.G.C. (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comics) sector as a key avenue for innovation and entrepreneurship.

The Prime Minister underlined the government’s commitment to ensuring equal opportunities for women and girls in STEM and futuristic technologies. He encouraged the creation of a research ecosystem where young innovators and scientists can experiment freely and develop new ideas.

Sports, Modi said, are an essential part of national development. He lauded initiatives like Khelo India, emphasising the need to identify talent from small towns, strengthen sports bodies, and provide structured financial support for athletes. This, he noted, is vital for India’s preparation for international competitions, including the Commonwealth Games and future Olympic events.

Highlighting tourism and culture as engines of employment, Modi urged the development of new destinations beyond traditional hotspots. He emphasised a holistic approach, combining skill development, digital connectivity, community participation, and sustainable practices, while improving hospitality and training guides to strengthen India’s position as a global destination.

In conclusion, the Prime Minister called for greater synergy between institutions, industry, and academia to accelerate national progress. He expressed confidence that such collaborative efforts and focused implementation of budgetary initiatives would lay a stronger foundation for a Developed India, fulfilling the aspirations of all citizens.