PM Modi Pays Homage to APJ Abdul Kalam on Birth Anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tribute to the former president of India, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam on his 92nd birth anniversary.
Expressing his heartfelt tribute to the former president, PM Modi posted on X, “Heartfelt tribute to former President Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, who was loved by the people for humble behavior and exceptional scientific talent, on his birth anniversary. His incomparable contribution in nation building will always be remembered with reverence.” (translated from Hindi)
Kalam was born on October 15, 1931, in Tamil Nadu's Rameswaram. He worked with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) as a scientist and an administrator before becoming the President of India.
He also headed the Integrated Guided Missile Development Programme and developed missiles like Agni and Prithvi. His close involvement with the nation's space and ballistic missile development program earned him the sobriquet "Missile Man of India".