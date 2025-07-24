PM Modi Applauds Sonowal’s Article on Port Modernisation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday underscored the rapid transformation of India’s port infrastructure, calling the country’s maritime sector a rising force in global commerce. Citing a recent article by Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, the Prime Minister said India’s ports are undergoing a sea change through aggressive expansion, modernisation, and policy reforms aimed at enhancing ease of doing business.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi remarked: “Union Minister Shri @sarbanandsonwal highlights how India’s ports are evolving into global commerce hubs through expansion, mechanisation, digitisation and Ease of Doing Business. Major shipbuilding companies are now partnering with Indian firms, paving the way for more jobs and investment.”

The article, authored by Sonowal for a leading newspaper, portrays a changing maritime landscape where Indian ports are shedding their traditional image as mere cargo-handling centres. Instead, they are emerging as dynamic engines of international trade, backed by infrastructure upgrades and strategic partnerships.

Sonowal highlighted that ports such as Visakhapatnam, Mundra, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA), and Kamarajar have witnessed significant operational improvements, thanks to targeted investments in capacity enhancement, automation, and digital integration. These measures, he noted, have pushed India’s ports higher up in global performance rankings.

The minister also drew attention to India’s growing focus on sustainability within the maritime domain. He cited initiatives promoting green shipping practices, cruise tourism, and coastal connectivity as steps toward a more environmentally conscious and economically robust port ecosystem.

One of the key takeaways from Sonowal’s piece was the increasing interest from global shipbuilding giants, many of whom are entering into joint ventures with Indian companies. These collaborations, he said, are not only boosting domestic capabilities but also creating new employment avenues and attracting long-term investment into the sector.