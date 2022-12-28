Gujarat: PM Modi Arrives at Hospital to Check on His Mother's Health

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Ahmedabad on Wednesday where his mother Heeraben Modi is admitted.

Heeraben was admitted to the hospital after her health deteriorated earlier today.

The hospital in an official statement said that her health condition is stable.

The state read, "Heeraben Modi, mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is admitted at UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology & Research Centre in Ahmedabad and her health condition is stable."

Earlier this month, PM Modi met her at her residence in Gandhinagar after he campaigned for the state’s Assembly elections.

On the other hand, PM Modi’s younger brother Prahlad Modi was injured in a car accident last Tuesday.

He was travelling with his son, daughter-in-law and grandson when his Mercedes Benz car collided with the divider near Mysuru in Karnataka.

They suffered minor injuries and were immediately rushed to JSS Hospital for treatment and are currently safe.