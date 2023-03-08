PM Modi, Assam CM Pour Wishes on International Women’s Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has poured his wishes to women in India on the occasion of International Women’s Day.
PM Modi said the nation will cherish the role of women in India’s progress.
Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “On International Women’s Day, a tribute to the achievements of our Nari Shakti. We greatly cherish the role of women in India’s progress. Our Government will keep working to further women empowerment.”
Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the glorious achievement of daughters of the nation embody the indomitable Nari Shakti of India.
He further said that the government is committed to strengthen measures for empowering women.
On his Twitter handle, he wrote, “The glorious achievements of India’s daughters in every sphere of life embody the indomitable #NariShakti of our nation. On #InternationalWomensDay, I extend my warm greetings and reaffirm our Govt’s commitment to further strengthen the measures for empowerment of women.”
Home Minister Amit Shah said the individual stories of courage, grit and determination of women ignite the minds of everyone with inspiration.
Shah tweeted, “India is proud of its resilient Nari-Shakti. While they contribute to building the nation with countless sacrifices, their individual stories of courage, grit and determination ignite our minds with inspiration. I salute all of those strong women on International Women’s Day.”
In 1977, the United Nation recognized March 8 as International Women’s Day to celebrate their achievements without regard to divisions, whether national, ethnic, linguistic, cultural, economic or political.