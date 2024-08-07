PM Modi Backs Vinesh Phogat After Paris Olympics Disqualification

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has intervened in the case of Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat, who was disqualified from the Paris 2024 Olympics after failing to meet the weight requirement for her 50 kg gold medal bout.
As per reports, Prime Minister spoke with Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha, urging her to explore all possible avenues to support Vinesh and file a strong protest if it could aid her case. India has already filed an appeal as per the established protocol.
The disqualification occurred on Wednesday morning, shortly before Vinesh’s scheduled bout, when she weighed in a few grams over the 50 kg limit despite extensive efforts by her team to make the weight. The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) issued a statement expressing regret over the situation and requested privacy for Vinesh, focusing on ongoing competitions.
In response to the setback, Prime Minister Modi took to X (formerly Twitter) to offer words of encouragement. “Today’s setback hurts,” Modi wrote. “Vinesh, you are a champion among champions! You are India’s pride and an inspiration for each and every Indian. Today’s setback hurts. I wish words could express the sense of despair that I am experiencing. At the same time, I know that you epitomise resilience. It has always been your nature to take challenges head on. Come back stronger! We are all rooting for you.”
Vinesh Phogat’s disqualification marks a significant blow to her Olympic campaign, but the support from the Prime Minister and the ongoing appeal reflect a strong commitment to addressing the issue and supporting the athlete through this challenging time.