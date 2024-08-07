PM Modi Backs Vinesh Phogat After Paris Olympics Disqualification

In response to the setback, Prime Minister Modi took to X (formerly Twitter) to offer words of encouragement. “Today’s setback hurts,” Modi wrote. “Vinesh, you are a champion among champions! You are India’s pride and an inspiration for each and every Indian. Today’s setback hurts. I wish words could express the sense of despair that I am experiencing. At the same time, I know that you epitomise resilience. It has always been your nature to take challenges head on. Come back stronger! We are all rooting for you.”