PM Modi Chairs High-Level Meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting to review the efforts to bring back Indians stranded in Ukraine.

This meeting comes after an Indian student was killed in Ukraine’s Kharkiv, the second-largest city of the country that is being pounded by heavy shelling by Russian forces.

This is the fourth such meeting held by the prime minister in the last two days.

The meeting was attended by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and other senior officials.

The Prime minister had on Monday chaired two meetings to review the ongoing efforts under ‘Operation Ganga’ for the return of Indians from Ukraine amid military operations by Russia.

The government has also deployed 'special envoys' to four neighbouring countries bordering Ukraine to coordinate and oversee the evacuation process of Indian nationals.