PM Modi Chairs High-Level Security Meet at His Official Residence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently presiding over a high-level security meeting at his residence, convened to consolidate the fragile ceasefire with Pakistan and chart next steps in national defence and diplomacy.

Advertisment

Who’s in the Room

Civilians: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, Intelligence Bureau Director Tapan Deka, and R&AW Chief Ravi Sinha.

Military: Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi, and Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh.

Agenda: Securing the Ceasefire

Operational De-escalation: India’s and Pakistan’s military operations chiefs are scheduled to meet later today to agree on protocols preventing inadvertent escalation along the Line of Control.

Intelligence Synchronisation: The meeting will review actionable intelligence on cross-border terror networks, following Operation Sindoor—India’s May 7 strikes on nine terror sites in Pakistan and PoK.

Defence Posture: Assessing air-defence systems’ performance after Pakistan’s drone and missile launches, which were successfully intercepted.

Diplomatic Outreach: Planning coordinated foreign-policy initiatives to reinforce the ceasefire, in light of the unexpected U.S. claim of mediation by President Donald Trump.

Civil Aviation Resumption: Overseeing the reopening of 32 airports closed during last week’s hostilities, to restore civilian connectivity.

Background

The meeting follows the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, which killed 26 civilians. India identified cross-border involvement, prompting precise air strikes that reportedly eliminated over 100 terrorists. Pakistan’s counter-attacks sparked four days of cross-border exchanges before both sides agreed to halt fire on Saturday.

Looking Ahead

As the high-level discussions proceed, New Delhi aims to demonstrate unity between civilian leadership and the armed forces, ensuring any future aggression will be met with a calibrated yet uncompromising response. The outcome will set the tone for India’s defence readiness and diplomatic posture in the weeks to come.