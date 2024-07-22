PM Modi Criticizes Opposition, Urges Unity as Parliament Monsoon Session Begins

Prime Minister Narendra Modi opened the Monsoon Session of Parliament on Monday with a strong criticism of the Opposition, accusing them of disrupting previous sessions and attempting to stifle the government’s voice. Modi urged lawmakers from all political parties to work together for the nation over the next five years.
In his customary address marking the start of the session, Modi condemned what he described as negative politics by some parties, asserting that they used parliamentary time to obscure their own failures. He alleged that Opposition members had tried to prevent him from speaking during the last session, labeling such tactics as incompatible with democratic principles.
"You must have seen that in the first session of Parliament, there was an attempt to stifle the voice of the government elected by 140 crore people. For 2.5 hours, an attempt was made to suppress the Prime Minister's voice. The people of the country have sent us here for the country, not for the party. This Parliament is for the country, not for the party," Modi said.
With the Union Budget set to be presented the following day, Modi emphasized its significance in shaping the direction for the next five years and laying the foundation for achieving the vision of 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047. He stated that his government is focused on implementing the guarantees made to the people.
"This is the Budget session. The guarantees that I have been giving, we are moving forward to implement those guarantees on the ground," Modi noted. He described the upcoming Budget as a crucial part of the “Amrit Kaal” and a decisive factor in the country’s journey towards development.
Modi also highlighted the importance of this session as a key milestone in the country's democratic journey, noting that this government has returned to power for a third term, a rare occurrence in the past 60 years.
On the auspicious first Monday of Sawan, Modi extended his greetings to the nation and expressed hope for a positive and productive session.
"The monsoon session of Parliament is starting today, and the whole country is looking at it. This should be a positive session," Modi concluded.
The session begins against a backdrop of heightened political tension and scrutiny, with the Budget expected to set the tone for the government's legislative agenda.