PM Modi Pays Floral Tribute to Bapu at Rajghat on Gandhi Jayanti

On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tribute to the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat in New Delhi.
He arrived at Rajghat, the samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi today morning to pay him tribute on his birth anniversary.
Taking to X, he posted, "I bow to Mahatma Gandhi on the special occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. His timeless teachings continue to illuminate our path. Mahatma Gandhi's impact is global, motivating the entire humankind to further the spirit of unity and compassion. May we always work towards fulfilling his dreams. May his thoughts enable every youngster be the agent of change he dreamt of, fostering unity and harmony all over."
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also paid tribute to Bapu. He posted on X, "The Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi ji was one of the key pillars in Bharat's independence movement."
It may be mentioned that every year on October 2, the nation celebrates the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi as Gandhi Jayanti.