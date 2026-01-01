PM Modi Greets Nation on New Year, Urges Harmony and Well-Being in 2026

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended New Year greetings to the nation, wishing everyone a prosperous and fulfilling 2026. In a message shared on X, the Prime Minister expressed hope that the coming year would bring good health, peace, happiness, and success to all. He said he prayed for harmony in society and for people to find fulfilment in their efforts.

Advertisment

Earlier, Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, also took to X to wish citizens a happy New Year 2026, hoping the year would bring good health, happiness, and success.

Across India, the New Year was welcomed with fireworks, prayers, and public gatherings. Cities, hill towns, and religious centres witnessed celebrations as people marked the occasion with family and friends.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi chaired the 50th meeting of PRAGATI (Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation), marking a major milestone in a decade of technology-driven and outcome-focused governance. An official release said the milestone highlights how real-time monitoring, digital tools, and Centre-State cooperation have helped deliver measurable results on the ground.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister reviewed five major infrastructure projects related to roads, railways, power, water resources, and coal. These projects span five states and involve a total investment of over ₹40,000 crore.

The Prime Minister noted that since its launch, the PRAGATI platform has helped fast-track projects worth more than ₹85 lakh crore and supported the large-scale implementation of key welfare schemes. He said the government has worked since 2014 to strengthen accountability and ensure projects are completed within timelines and budgets.

He added that several long-pending and forgotten projects were revived and completed in the national interest due to regular monitoring and follow-up.

Concluding the meeting, Prime Minister Modi said that PRAGATI@50 is not just a milestone but a commitment, stressing the need to further strengthen the platform to ensure faster execution, better quality, and clear outcomes for citizens.

On the occasion, the Cabinet Secretary made a presentation highlighting PRAGATI’s achievements, stating that the platform has transformed India’s monitoring and coordination system by improving inter-ministerial coordination, Centre-State cooperation, timely project completion, better last-mile delivery of schemes, and effective resolution of public grievances.