PM Modi Greets People of Tripura, Manipur & Meghalaya on Statehood Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the people of three northeastern states - Tripura, Manipur and Meghalaya on their Statehood day on Saturday.

PM Modi said that these states have traversed the growth trajectory in the last few years. He wished the people of the three states for continuing the growth momentum.

Wishing the people of Meghalaya, the Prime Minister said, “Greetings to the people of Meghalaya on their Statehood Day. This state is known for its vibrant culture, particularly music, art and passion towards sports. People from Meghalaya have excelled in diverse fields. I pray for Meghalaya’s continuous progress in the years to come.”