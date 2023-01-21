PM Modi Greets People of Tripura, Manipur & Meghalaya on Statehood Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the people of three northeastern states - Tripura, Manipur and Meghalaya on their Statehood day on Saturday.
PM Modi said that these states have traversed the growth trajectory in the last few years. He wished the people of the three states for continuing the growth momentum.
Wishing the people of Meghalaya, the Prime Minister said, “Greetings to the people of Meghalaya on their Statehood Day. This state is known for its vibrant culture, particularly music, art and passion towards sports. People from Meghalaya have excelled in diverse fields. I pray for Meghalaya’s continuous progress in the years to come.”
Greeting the people of Tripura on the occasion, PM Modi said, “On their Statehood Day, best wishes to the people of Tripura. The last 5 years have been remarkable for Tripura’s growth trajectory. From agriculture to industry, education to health, the state has seen great transformation. May this trend continue in the coming times.”
Meanwhile, greeting people of Manipur, PM Modi said, “Statehood Day greetings to the people of Manipur. The state has been progressing on several counts during the last few years. I pray that the aspirations of the people of this state are fulfilled and Manipur keeps strengthening India’s growth trajectory.”
It may be mentioned that, the government of India granted statehood to Tripura, Manipur and Meghalaya on January 21, 1972, under the North Eastern Region (Reorganization) Act, 1971.