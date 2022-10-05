PM Modi Inaugurates AIIMS Bilaspur, Hospital to be Called 'Green AIIMS'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur on Wednesday.

State chief minister Jairam Thakur, Union Minister Anurag Thakur, and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda were present in the ceremony.

AIIMS Bilaspur is a state-of-the-art hospital with 18 speciality and 17 super speciality departments, 18 modular operation theatres and 750 beds with 64 ICU beds that has been constructed at a cost of more than Rs 1,470 crores.

Spread over 247 acres, the hospital is equipped with 24 hours emergency and dialysis facilities, modern diagnostic machines like ultrasonography, CT scan, MRI etc, Amrit Pharmacy and Jan Aushadhi Kendra and also a 30 bedded AYUSH block.

The Hospital has also set up the Centre for Digital Health to provide health services in the tribal and inaccessible tribal areas of Himachal Pradesh.

Also, specialist health services will be provided by the hospital through health camps in the inaccessible tribal and high Himalayan regions like Kaza, Saluni, and Keylong. It will admit 100 students for MBBS courses and 60 students for nursing courses every year.