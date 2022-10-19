PM Modi Inaugurates 'DefExpo 2022' In Gandhinagar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated 'DefExpo 2022' in Gandhinagar.

With an aim to give impetus to the defence sector, India's "biggest ever" defence exhibition - DefExpo 2022 is being held in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

This is the 12th edition of the event that has been organised on the theme 'Path to Pride'.

At the India Pavilion, Prime Minister unveiled HTT-40 - the indigenous trainer aircraft designed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the aircraft has state of art contemporary systems and has been designed with pilot-friendly features.

During the programme, Prime Minister also launched Mission DefSpace - to develop innovative solutions for the Defence Forces in the Space domain through industry and startups. At the inauguration ceremony, PM Modi also laid the foundation stone of 52 Wing Air Force Station Deesa.

This year's DefExpo is the first-ever edition exclusively for Indian companies. Indian companies, Indian subsidiaries of Foreign OEMs, Division of a company registered in India, and Exhibitor having a joint venture with an Indian company will be considered as Indian participants.

The DefExpo 2022 also marks the celebration of one year of the formation of the seven new defence companies, carved out of the erstwhile Ordnance Factory Board.