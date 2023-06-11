PM Modi Inaugurates First-Ever National Training Conclave in Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the first-ever National Training Conclave at the International Exhibition and Convention Centre in Delhi’s Pragati Maidan on Sunday.
The conclave was aimed at fostering collaboration among civil services training institutes and strengthening the training infrastructure for civil servants across the country.
The conclave was hosted by the Capacity Building Commission (CBC) and sponsored by the National Programme for Civil Services Capacity Building (NPCSCB) - ‘Mission Karmayogi’. The NPCSCB is a flagship initiative of the government to reform and transform the capacity building of civil servants and make them more efficient, accountable and responsive.
More than 1500 representatives from training and research institutes, including Central Training Institutes, State Administrative Training Institutes, Regional and Zonal Training Institutes, participated in the conclave. Civil servants from central government departments, state governments, and local governments, as well as experts from the private sector also took part in the deliberations.
The conclave included eight-panel discussions, each focusing on key concerns pertinent to civil services training institutes such as faculty development, training impact assessment, content digitisation, pedagogy innovation, institutional collaboration, leadership development, ethics and values, and digital transformation.
The Prime Minister addressed the conclave through video conferencing and highlighted the importance of capacity building for improving governance and policy implementation. He said that the conclave was a step towards creating a ‘Karmayogi Bharat’ where civil servants are empowered with knowledge, skills and attitude to serve the nation with excellence.
The PM also lauded the role of civil servants in handling various challenges such as Covid-19 pandemic, natural disasters, and social welfare schemes. He urged them to adopt a citizen-centric approach and leverage technology to deliver better outcomes. He said that the government is committed to provide all possible support and resources to enhance the capacity building of civil servants.
The conclave was also addressed by Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh, CBC Chairperson Adil Zainulbhai, CBC Joint Secretary SP Roy and other CBC members. ‘Karmayogi Bharat’ CEO Abhishek Singh gave a presentation on ‘Integrated Government Online Training’ (iGOT), a digital platform for online training of civil servants.