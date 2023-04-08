PM Modi Inaugurates New Integrated Terminal of Chennai Airport

Besides boosting connectivity, it is also expected to benefit the local economy. Among the unique features of the terminal is Skylight. This feature allows natural light to be harvested for illuminating the space inside the building.

The new terminal is a striking reflection of the local Tamil culture, incorporating traditional features such as the Kolam (a pattern or design drawn in front of South Indian homes), saree, temples, and other elements that highlight the natural surroundings.

According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the Integrated Terminal Building of Chennai Airport has been developed at the cost of Rs 1,260 crores. The addition of this new Integrated Terminal building will increase the passenger serving capacity of the airport from 23 Million Passengers Per Annum (MPPA) to 30 MPPA.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia were among other dignitaries present at the inauguration ceremony.