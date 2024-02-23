PM Modi Inspects Inaugurated Shivpur-Phulwaria-Lahartara Marg in Varanasi

On his arrival to Varanasi after a long and packed day in Gujarat, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi went to inspect the Shivpur- Phulwaria- Lahartara marg at around 11pm on Thursday. The Prime Minister was accompanied by the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath.
It was inaugurated recently. It is of great help to around 5 lakh people living around southern part, BHU, BLW, etc. who want to go towards airport, Lucknow, Azamgarh and Ghazipur.
It is built at a cost of Rs 360 crore. It is helping reduce traffic congestion. It is reducing distance of travel from BHU towards airport from 75 minutes to 45 minutes. Similarly it is reducing distance from Lahartara to Kachahri from 30 mins to 15 mins.
This project saw inter-ministerial coordination including from Railways and Defence to enhance ease of living for citizens of Varanasi.
The Prime Minister posted on his official ‘X’ handle saying, "Upon landing in Kashi, inspected the Shivpur-Phulwaria-Lahartara Marg. This project was inaugurated recently and has been greatly helpful to people in the southern part of the city."