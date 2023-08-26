PM Modi Interacts With ISRO Scientists in Bengaluru, Congratulates Team

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Bengaluru early on Saturday morning and met scientists of the Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO).
PM Modi met ISRO Chief S Somanath at the ISRO Telemetry Tracking & Command Network Mission Control Complex in Bengaluru.
He interacted with the scientists of ISRO and congratulated them on scripting history for the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the lunar surface.
Upon his arrival at the HAL airport in Bengaluru early this morning, PM Modi raised slogans of "Jai Vigyan Jai Anusandhan".
He said, “I could not stop myself as I was not in the country, but I decided to visit Bengaluru first and meet our scientists right after visiting India.”
A huge gathering greeted the Prime Minister outside the airport.
Scripting history, the Lander Module (LM) of ISRO's third lunar mission Chandrayaan-3 made a successful landing on the lunar surface at around 6:04 pm IST on August 23.
This was India’s third lunar exploration mission after the Chandrayaan-2 mission failed in 2019. The Chandrayaan-3 was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota at 2.35 pm on July 14. The LVM3 Launch Vehicle Mk III took the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft to Geo Transfer Orbit (GTO).
ISRO Chief S Somanath said, "India is on the Moon", soon after Chandrayaan-3 made the soft landing on the moon. With this, India has become the first country in the world to land on the south pole of the Moon.