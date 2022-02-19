PM Modi Launches 100 Kisan Drones, Says Sector Will Give New Leadership

Flagging off 100 ‘kisan drones’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his confidence on India’s drone sector saying that it will give the world a new leadership.

PM Modi flagged off 100 kisan drones on Friday in different parts of the country for spraying pesticides and other farm materials.

Modi in his speech said that a new culture of drone start-ups is getting ready in India. The numbers will soon be in thousands from over 200 now, which will also lead to a generation of employment opportunities on a massive scale.

The central government will ensure that there was no hindrance in the development of the sector and has already undertaken several reforms and policy measures to facilitate its rise, he said.

He noted that drones were associated with the defence sector only until a few years ago and said that this was an example of how high the country can fly if the policies were right.

PM Modi said, “This is a new chapter in providing modern farming facilities in the 21st century, and not only will it prove to be a milestone in the development of the drone sector but also open infinite possibilities.

The Prime Minister also said that his government did not waste time on worrying about opening up the drone sector but trusted India’s youth and moved ahead with a progressive mindset.

The PM added that his government gave priority to technology and innovations in the Budget and policy measures.

Modi also hailed the diverse usages of drones, saying, they have been used in the ‘Swamitva Yojana’ for recording land ownership in villages, and in transporting emergency supplies including medicines and vaccines.

He then said that kisan drones were just the beginning of a new revolution. In a fresh impetus, farmers will be able to use high-capacity drones in future to transport their produce like fruits, vegetables and flowers to markets in a fraction of the time.