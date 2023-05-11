PM Modi Launches Projects Worth Over Rs 5,800 Cr on National Technology Day

On the occasion of National Technology Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday laid foundation stone and dedicated multiple projects to the nation related to scientific and technological advancement in India worth over Rs. 5800 crore.
The projects whose foundation stones were laid include, Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory-India (LIGO-India), Hingoli, Maharashtra; Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, Jatni, Odisha; and Platinum Jubilee Block of Tata Memorial Hospital, Mumbai.
Inaugurating a programme marking National Technology Day 2023 in New Delhi, PM Modi laid foundation stone and dedicated multiple projects in line with his vision of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ through strengthening scientific institutions in the country.
While projects dedicated to the nation include Fission Molybdenum-99 Production Facility, Mumbai; Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Plant, Visakhapatnam; National Hadron Beam Therapy Facility, Navi Mumbai; Radiological Research Unit, Navi Mumbai; Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, Visakhapatnam; and Women &Children Cancer Hospital Building, Navi Mumbai.
Addressing the gathering at the event, PM Modi said that May 11 is one of the most prestigious days in the history of India. He underlined that today marks the day when India’s scientists achieved the stupendous feat in Pokhran which made the entire nation proud.
“I can never forget the day when Atal Ji made the announcement of India’s successful Nuclear Testing,” the Prime Minister remarked. He stated that the Pokhran Nuclear Testing not only helped India prove its scientific capabilities but also gave a boost to the global stature of the nation.
“In Atal Ji’s words”, the Prime Minister said, “We have never stopped on our journey and never surrendered to any challenge that has come our way.” The Prime Minister conveyed his greetings to every citizen on the occasion of National Technology Day.