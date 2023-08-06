PM Modi Lays Foundation Stone For Redevelopment of 32 Railway stations In Assam

The foundation stone laying ceremony for the reconstruction of railway stations in Assam has been held on Sunday under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme in Guwahati’s Narengi.
The state of Assam will witness the makeover of 32 railway stations with a budget of Rs 990 crore. The stations will be equipped with escalators, lifts, digital signages, CCTV cameras, Wi-Fi, and other passenger-friendly features.
The stations will also have improved lighting, landscaping, and parking facilities. The scheme will also generate employment opportunities for the local people and boost the tourism potential of the state.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inaugurated the reconstruction of 508 railway stations across the country under the scheme.
The scheme aims to transform the railway stations into world-class facilities with modern amenities and infrastructure. The virtual launch will be attended by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who will join the function from Narengi railway station in Guwahati.
The Amrit Bharat Station Scheme is a part of the Centre’s vision to provide a holistic development of the railway sector and enhance the passenger experience.