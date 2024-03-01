PM Modi Meets Bill Gates; Discusses AI For Global Welfare

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and philanthropist Bill Gates engaged in a comprehensive dialogue focused on leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to benefit the broader public. Expressing a mutual commitment to sectors poised to enhance global welfare, the leaders underscored their dedication to uplifting millions worldwide.
Reflecting on the meeting, Prime Minister Modi remarked, "A wonderful meeting indeed! Always a delight to discuss sectors which will make our planet better and empower millions of people across the globe."
The discourse encompassed diverse topics, including DPI and women-led development, with Microsoft co-founder Gates highlighting the significance of drawing lessons from India and disseminating them globally.
In a post on X, Gates shared, "It is always inspiring to meet with @narendramodi, and there was a lot to discuss. We talked about AI for public good; DPI; women-led development; innovation in agriculture, health, and climate adaptation; and how we can take lessons from India to the world."
Additionally, Gates met with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, exchanging books during their encounter. Jaishankar shared a picture of the book exchange on X, captioning it, "A good book exchange with @BillGates. And a great conversation."
Bill Gates, currently on a visit to India, commenced his journey in Odisha's capital, Bhubaneswar, on Tuesday.